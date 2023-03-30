An obroni lady is making waves after she showed how good she is when it comes to the azonto dance

In a video, the lady danced with energy as she displayed some azonto moves adding that she was preparing for her Ghanaian wedding

Netizens who reacted to the video praised her for her amazing dance moves with some saying she is always welcome to Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A beautiful white woman has shown her admiration for Ghanaian dance after a video of her delivering some nice azonto moves popped up online.

The TikTok video showed the obroni, a term often used in Ghanaian parlance to refer to white people delivering some delightful azonto moves in a room as she jammed to Castro's banger 'she dey do me'.

A white lady shows off a nice azonto moves in a video Photo credit: @jadyportier/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Expected of any proper azonto dance, the young obroni lady moved with energy as she threw her hands in sync with the fast tempo beat and also performed some impressive miming actions and leg work moves.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 29,000 likes and 600 comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the nice azonto moves

The video which came with the caption “practising for my Ghanaian wedding" generated a lot of talking points with many praising her for being a good dancer.

Amanda Best

My future bridesmaids have no excuses

Purity

My dad would want you to marry my brother

Namwila Motherhood & More

Sis show us the legwork please and thank you

beverley

She is always welcome in Ghana

ur mom

I'm Ghanian and she can dance better then me

Lady dances with intensity at a wedding

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has been spotted in a video on social media causing massive waves with her dance moves.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Atinka TV Ghana, showed the lady displaying her energy-filled dancing skills at what appeared to be a wedding reception.

Atinka TV Ghana shared the post with the caption, 'video of the day' captured the elegantly dressed lady who surprised many with her captivating and energetic dance moves as she took to the floor.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh