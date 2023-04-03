Popular actress Nayas has shown netizens that she is a good dancer after a video of her on the dance floor surfaced online

In a TikTok video, Nayas and her pretty daughter danced with joy and glee on their faces

Netizens who reacted to the video praised Nayas and her daughter for having a beautiful rapport

Famed Ghanaian actress and producer, Gladys Mensah Buako popularly referred to as Nayas has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of her and her daughter dancing surfaced on the net.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the light-skinned actress who donned a white top and blue jeans was spotted in the company of her daughter Nhyira shaking their bodies to a danceable tune.

Nayas shows dancing skills as she dances with her daughter Photo credit:@originalnayas1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nayas who is known in the public eye as a confident woman showed what she is made of as she shook her backside and danced with excitement.

Her daughter who acted shy in the video tried replicating the dance moves in the 16-second video.

Ghanaians react to the dance by Nayas and her daughter

The beautiful moment between Nayas and her daughter got netizens gushing with many praising them for their nice display.

jadamegboateng said:

abrokyire isn't for everyone ampa, see how happy you are here in Ghana

maame642 indicated:

I thank God you are happy now my dear Gid continue to put smiles on your face each and everyday of your life YAA

Milly T added:

see how beautiful God has made u and bless u with a beautiful daughter am loving this feeling

Plus size lady shows off dance moves

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty plus-size lady has caused a stir with her dance moves and curvy look in a video that raked in views and reactions from netizens on social media.

In the clip, she wore a crop top with thin straps over a fitting skirt that firmly grabbed her figure.

The plus-size lady proved that a person does not have to be slender to dance. She showed off her eye-catching moves as she jammed to a vibey tune.

Her footage gained more than 700 views and reactions from netizens

Source: YEN.com.gh