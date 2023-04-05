A talented Ghanaian boy identified simply as Frank has had his dreams cut short unexpectedly

Frank, who hails from the Northern Region, used to make aeroplanes, cars and other items out of waste materials

However, he suffered from a motor accident that left him disabled and unable to continue his education

Frank, a young Ghanaian boy who had ambitions of becoming an engineer, now looks up to God for a divine intervention due to a sad situation that befell him.

In a short documentary on the life of Frank by JoyNews, it emerged that the brilliant young man suffered from a motor accident that got him disabled just one year ago.

Since then, he has been unable to walk without aid, and his schooling has been cut short as the nearest institution to his village is about five kilometres away.

"I've been crying every time I see my colleagues going back to school because I am unable to," said the boy who was sighted amidst his different innovative creations.

The video got sad reactions trailing it after sharing it on social media. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh gathered.

Faith Sewordor indicated:

He has to be taken to Great Osas to be train well, the MP in that area please kindly help & let this talented boy become one of our great Engineers in ghana

Quesi Aglagoh Lawson stated:

Pitiful documentary. My pity emanates from the fact that some riders and drivers runaway from their accident victims and never look for the victims for assistance in medical or whatever help that could be rendered to assist the victims. This situation is getting out of hand lately and some accident victims are suffering.

