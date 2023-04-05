Kwame Ato Asare Ani, a 21-year-old illegal mining guru, has raised eyebrows after making some revelations in an interview with Peace FM’s Afternoon News on April 03, 2023.

In a news report by Ghanaweb that detailed the conversation, Kwame indicated that with the proceeds he has been making from the illegal venture, he has been able to construct a stretch of road at Axim.

According to the gentleman, he spent 1.2 billion old Ghana cedis (GH¢120,000) on the project and is also building a massive hotel with 86 rooms which is yet to be completed.

Kwame was the gentleman captured in a viral video of a police officer begging a group of illegal miners, or galamsey miners, to spare his life, which gripped social media.

The video was published on the Facebook page of popular Ghanaian Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, and captured a group of illegal miners accosting two police officers.

As YEN.com.gh reported, one of the illegal miners could be heard telling the person shooting the video that after giving the police officer money (a bribe for an unnamed offence), he insisted on arresting him.

Police statement on the illegal miners

Meanwhile, a signed statement from the Ghana Police dated April 2, 2023 states that four (4) persons have been detained for assaulting police in the Western Region.

The police said that all of the suspects in the alleged assault on the patrol squad who had been detained have been brought before the court and are being held without bail.

According to the news announcement, the incident took place on March 9, 2023. After the report, an intelligence operation was started to apprehend the suspects.

