A 10-year-old Ghanaian boy from Tamale called Abdella dreams of playing football for Liverpool one day

Abdella was born with a rare condition that made him get amputated when he was only one year old

The young boy trains with his colleagues with the help of a clutch and says he doesn't want to end up as a beggar

Abdella, a talented 10-year-old Ghanaian boy, has revealed his ambition to play football for Liverpool one day, although he was born with only one leg.

In an interview with JoyNews, the young boy who was captured training hard with some of his friends on a football pitch, did so with the help of his crutches.

It is indicated that the boy suffered a rare condition when he was born, necessitating his leg getting amputated even before he celebrated his first birthday.

According to his father, Abdul Razak Salifu, the family decided to accept the boy's fate, putting all their trust in God to know what was best for him and guide his life.

Abdella indicated that his motivation to train hard is based on the fact that he does not want to end up like many physically challenged people he sees begging on the streets.

Check out some thoughts Ghanaians shared after watching a video of Abdella below.

Frank Tawiah Tagoe said:

Play for Liverpool on one leg? Advise him to change his dreams or there is a different Liverpool than the football club we all know.

Awuntok Joseph indicated:

He should play in the Paralympics. I know his dreams are big. But he wouldn't be able to play in normal games...

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh