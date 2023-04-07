Ghanaian actress and social media sensation Sheena Gakpe has exhibited her alluring dance moves in a TikTok video

She captured herself performing to Nigerian musician Spyro's Who is your Guy? , which features Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage

Her footage, which raked in over 1.5 million views and more than 2,820 comments from netizens, sparked varied views

Ghanaian actress and social media star Sheena Gakpe has celebrated her curvy figure by sharing a video of herself dancing in form-fitting leggings.

The entertainer revealed her killer curves in the tight ensemble as she danced to Nigerian musician Spyro's Who is your Guy?, which features Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage.

Sheena Gakpe flaunts her curvy look

Gakpe proved she's got moves as she showcased her curvy, plus-size frame in the footage posted on her TikTik account.

Actress Sheena Gakpe dances to 'Who is your Guy' in video. Photo credit: Callmedsheena.

Source: TikTok

Sharing the footage on her platform, where she has amassed a following of 475,000, she asked ''I hope April is treating you well''.

The actress dared to impress with her assets, wardrobe choices, and no-makeup face as she danced to the popular song.

Her gorgeous physique bounced as her flawless thighs moved in the outfit in the footage that shows her natural beauty.

The viral video had raked in 1.5 million views and more than 2,820 comments from her fans at the time of this publication. But most of the comments did not praise her moves.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Sheena Gakpe

@ahmedsuraiya527 commented:

Too much of everything is bad.

@Nkem Okereka said:

I like yansh, but this one I don’t want.

@David posted:

No, be everytime you go Dey read comment. You sef type Wetin dey your mind.

@user2166716116759 commented:

Everything God created is wonderful; go, girl.

@Christiana Kersten said:

What is this?

@cocomajorine22 wrote:

Whoever is negative on this post, go pray for yourself. That is how the witch ‍♀️craft starts wama does your thing. You are perfect .

Source: YEN.com.gh