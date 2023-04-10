A funny video of a man who lost a virtual bet after staking fifty thousand naira has gone viral on Instagram

In the viral video, the man was angry and gave direct commandant to the bet attendants to refund his money immediately

Some people who were present at the betting shop begged the man to calm down but he continued to ask for a refund from the attendant

A short video showing a man who was visibly angry to have lost a bet has gone viral on Instagram.

In the Instagram trending video, the man asked that te almost GH¢1,200 (N50,000) that he lost after playing the bet be returned.

Man forcefully asks for refund of bet loss. Photo credit: @onlyinnigeria Source: Instagram

The man could be seen ready to smash the shop's desktop which customers often used to book a betting game.

Man insists on full refund

Some people who witnessed the scene begged the bearded man to be patient but he insisted that he would only maintain calm when he received his money.

Many social media users who watched the video found the moment funny as they could not believe that a man could be bold enough to ask for a refund.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 likes with more than 70 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video as shared by @onlyinnigeria below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@dr_jay_o reacted:

"So sad! Betting is destroying the lives of many. Addiction, False hopes, anxiety & depression! Yet stimulates your brain enough to keep coming back. I pray people get delivered from the betting bondage."

@victor_chidubem3 wrote:

"This shop looks familiar, it's at opposite ABRAHAM ADESANYA Estate AJAH abd it's Betnaija sigh, this shop holds so many sad me."

@ayodejimathematics said:

"Oga no debt, no refurnd. Jesus has paid it all on the cross."

@baron_zee_ commented:

"Na this kind people de Vote tinibu."

@hamyemlocks also reacted:

"Okan Egbon Adugbo Oni bale."

@chigozie_ehim1 also wrote:

"Avoid betting for your own good. Good luck anyway."

@george.djan also commented:

"Una never see anything see another lagos thug.. make dem wipe am oraimo cord for neck.. weyrey 9999. betting na ur mate?"

@lawanabdulmalik201 wrote:

"Ahhhh he no de fear God8."

@onfadewale reacted:

"Dem no send ham Come nah."

Man breaks his TV in video after losing bet

Meanwhile, it wpreviously reported that a video has shown a Nigerian man being scolded by his wife for shattering their TV after losing a bet.

@happinesschip who claimed to be close to the man shared the clip on TikTok, revealing that the man's wife sent it to him.

The man had bet heavily on France to win the World Cup final which held on Sunday, December 18. Unfortunately for him, Argentina won the prestigious football tournament.

