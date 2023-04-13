Sonnie Badu, a Ghanaian preacher and singer who is now based abroad, shared a 'miracle' that happened in his church

In the video, Sonnie pointed at some red-looking oil in the hand of a church member, screaming that it was turning into the blood of Jesus

Followers of the Ghanaian icon have been amazed at the video and commented about how surprised they were

Famous Ghanaian preacher and gospel musician Sonnie Badu was seen in a celebrant mood at one of his recent church services as he asserted that some portion of anointing oil was turning into blood.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, a woman was holding the oil in her palm as it appeared she had brought it for the cleric to pray upon.

The cleric kept shouting,

"Look at that, look at that...it's turning into the blood of the Lamb. It's turning into blood the more," as the crowd was heard in the background screaming and clapping.

The red-looking anointing oil in the palm of the church member (left); Sonnie Badu (right) Photo credit: @sonniebaduuk

Source: Instagram

"Dear God, I am here to say thank you for trusting me with this gift. Thank you for the strength… Friday night was historical. Lord, you truly showed out. I am grateful… #BADUisBack @the_safari_experience @buckheadtheatre #atlanta #africagospel #2023," Sonnie posted on his Instagram handle.

Followers of Sonnie Badu comment on his 'anointing oil turning blood' video

Below are some comments social media users have shared after seeing the video.

triptoafrica_foundation said:

We need your support to touch more lives in some rural communities in Ghana

anniecielto mentioned:

It was indeed a marvelous blessed night. Lord we thank you.❤️❤️❤️❤️

fyne_baybe indicated:

Words are not enough to describe the Safari experience!!!

yaw_philips added:

Mentor, you do all... Pastor Badu

Watch the video below:

