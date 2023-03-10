Famous Ghanaian musician Sonnie Badu showed how much God has blessed him by showing off his stunning mansion with two luxury cars.

He posted photos of his properties on Twitter and shared inspirational words to encourage people

Many people were happy for the famous gospel musician and prayed that they achieved similar levels of success

Famous Ghanaian gospel artist Sonnie Badu has netizens drooling over his plush mansion and exotic cars that he flaunted on Twitter on Thursday, 9th March 2023.

Sonnie Badu flaunts his impressive mansion and two luxury cars. Photo credit: @SonnieBaduuk

He posted a photo of his properties and added an inspirational caption to motivate his followers to work hard and achieve similar levels of success. He said:

Dreams do come true.. car wash day for the toys..I pray for you that everything you have dreamt about becoming will become a reality in Jesus name.

Netizens react to photo of Sonnie Badu's gorgeous mansion and exotic cars

Several netizens were impressed by the Ghanaian musician's properties and shared their thoughts in the post's comment section. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@proverbs_22 commented:

After prayers, please show us the way . God believes in works

@villageblogs said:

I tap into this blessing

@mynameis_kofi remarked:

I think it is inappropriate for you to be posting your material wealth...which creates the impression that without all this, a Christian is not blessed..preach salvation...that's the most important thing, not this

@Morface2020 asked:

Is this the American mansion or the UK mansion?

Sonnie Badu is the founder and senior pastor of RockHill Church in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. He has won several awards, including the 2017 National Gospel Music Award for Best African Gospel of the Year, the BEFTTA Awards, the Gospel Music Awards Italy, and the Africa Gospel Music Awards UK.

Sonnie Badu shows off luxury cars in his mansion.

