A video of students of St Mary's SHS dancing beautifully has triggered reactions online

The pretty students displayed amazing dance moves as they performed during a school event

The short clip has gained attention from netizens with many appreciating the dance moves by the students

Three students of St Mary's Senior High School popularly known as Merries are trending after a beautiful video of them dancing surfaced on the internet.

The TikTok video which has gone viral captured the trio who were wearing their school uniform showing what they are made of as they jammed to Omah Lay's banger "Soso".

Merries students show nice dance moves in a TikTok video Photo credit: @useraccra_academy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The girls who did a formation dance showed how agile they were as they moved and dance in sync with the high-tempo music.

The 22-second video which was captioned "St Mary's Senior High School" had gained traction at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh