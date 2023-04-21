A video of a little girl displaying some captivating dance moves at an event has caused a stir online

The little girl showed she is a good dancer as she danced with energy to a high-tempo track

Netizens who reacted to the viral video have praised the little girl over how well she danced with passion

Social media has gone haywire after a video of a little girl showing off some dance moves popped up.

The TikTok video which has been trending captured the moment where the little girl dancing in a crowd during an event.

As if she had been possessed, or promised a gift, the cute little girl exuded confidence as she danced with passion and energy to the high-tempo tune being played at the venue.

The way she wiggled her waist with seriousness proved that she had been watching a lot of dance moves of female TikTokers.

The 9-second video which was captioned "Nah she ate" had generated over 280,000 likes and 4000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the beautiful below:

Ghanaians react to the nice moves by the young lady

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the little girl for her energetic dance. Others also said her dance moves were synonymous with that of TikTok sensation Kelly Bhadie.

S'fiso Mthemba stated:

how old is she? been struggling to dance my whole life but look at her

Necie storytelling added:

Put her in dancing school she's gonna be famous

mercymarisa replied:

a waist I cannot move in my 24 years of age I need to get serious

Golden indicated:

see Kelly daughter oo

