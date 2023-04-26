A heartbroken Ghanaian man has recounted how his wife left him 15 years after they had a child

According to the gentleman called Edward, he thought all along that the child was for him, only to hear later that it was for another man

Edward says the most annoying part of all is that his wife left him with the child to join the real father in the U.S.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Edward, a Ghanaian man, has narrated a heartbreaking experience that he suffered at the hands of his wife and her family.

This happened during a discussion on the topic "Should paternity tests be mandatory at birth?" on JoyNews with Kojo Yankson and his crew.

According to Edward, he found out only 15 years after having a child with his legally married wife that the baby he thought was for both of them all through the years was actually for another man.

Man saddened by heartbreaking experience Photo credit: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

To make matters worse, his wife left him with the child to join the birth father of the child, who had relocated to the United States after winning a lottery.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"15 years after having our child together, my wife came to me to convince me to send her to America because she will have a better life. I agreed and allowed her to send the child, thinking she will return soon. But I rather received a call from her mother, saying that my wife had relocated to join the real father of the child in the US," Edward said.

Edward says it has been three years since that incident, but he is yet to recover fully from the shock.

Ghanaians react to the story of Edward whose wife left him after 15 years

Some of the thoughts shared by social media users on Edward's sad story can be seen below.

William Reed said:

You should have 2 things before marriage. A pre-Nup and a birthing contract that demands DNA testing at birth.

Isaac Elinam Spielberg commented:

Man man man these stories are scary. Men , don’t wait for 15 years chai . Maximum 1 year herh. Do the test for both maternity and paternity

Watch from 24:00 below:

Ghanaian man discovers 10-year-old boy isn't his son after DNA

Meanwhile, another unhappy Ghanaian guy recently vented on social media after learning the child he thought was his was not fact his.

William Yirenkyi shared in a post found by YEN.com.gh on his Facebook page that he had successfully sought to the court for permission to conduct a paternity test for his kid.

Wife of man who found out that all their 5 kids aren't his after DNA tests speaks

In another story, a father discovered that all five of his children were not his after being married for more than 30 years.

The 55-year-old man made the finding after conducting DNA tests, according to a woman with the handle @Meyeownboss who tweeted about the incident.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh