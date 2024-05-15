A video of Ace Liam's mother speaking on the achievement of her son has gone viral

She commended her son for achieving an unenviable feat by becoming the youngest male artist in the world

Many people who commented on the video praised the Ghanaian toddler for putting Ghana on the map

Chantelle Eghan, the mother of a one-year-old Ace Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, has celebrated her son for making history as the youngest male artist in the world.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @JoyNewsOnTV, the 25-year-old mother in reacting to the good news praised her son for achieving such an enviable feat at such a young age.

"This remarkable achievable solidifies Ace Liam's place in history and underscores his talent at a tender age. Born with an innate passion for creativity, Ace Liam has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique artistic impression. His talent knows no bounds, the confirmation of Ace Liam's Guinness World Record attempt serves as a testament to his exceptional abilities and serves as an inspiration to all aspiring ages."

As a single mother, she also confessed that at one point she was confused about whether to pay for an expedited review of her son's record attempt or wait patiently for the results.

Chantelle expressed optimism that her son's record will inspire others to take on similar challenges.

"As Ace Liam's mother, permit me to extend my heartfelt congratulations to my amazing champ and heroic feat. Nana we made it", she said with smile.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Ace Liam's mother reacting had raked in over 26 comments and 65,000 views.

Ghanaians praise the Ace Liam on his record.

Social media users who reacted to the video congratulated Ace Liam on setting a new world record as the youngest male artist in the world.

@DansoEmmanuelK1 stated:

He is the first Ghanaian to make it……very brilliant

@niidistinction reacted:

Boy is even playing Pure Talent...Congrats to the lil Champ

@EDDIEGH2293792 reacted:

Finally we made it. Congratulations champ

Chef Smith optimistic about becoming a GWR holder

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith hopes Guinness World Records will approve his record attempt.

He told Code Micky after the latter asked if he was optimistic about breaking Alan Fisher's current cook-a-thon record.

Chef Smith responded in the affirmative, adding that his team ensured that all the cook-a-thon rules were strictly followed.

