Fiifi Boateng, Ghanaian man living in Japan is advising all who make less than Ghc1000 to move abroad

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Fiifi shared that he earns more in a day than he did in while working in Ghana

The young man revealed getting married to a Japanese which helped him gain citizenship there

A Ghanaian man based in Japan has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he shares his opinion on why people need to look for greener pastures abroad.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the man identified as Fiifi Boateng stating that if one stays in Ghana and is unable to make from Ghc1,000 to Ghc2,000 within a day, it is advisable for any Ghanaian to migrate abroad.

Fiifi in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

In the interview, Fiifi explained that he sees no point in living in a country where one earns peanuts when they stay to make much more if they leave the country.

He continued that so long as an individual acquires citizenship in a foreign country and is hardworking enough, they stand to make a good living for themselves.

The young man revealed that he was able to gain citizenship after marrying his Japanese lady.

Migrating from Ghana to Japan

Fiifi shared that he was born in Kwahu but grew up in Accra.

After school, he worked for a while and made the decision to move abroad.

He spoke with his brother in-law who was based in Japan and was advised to move there instead.

Fiifi shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

