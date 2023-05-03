A video of a Ghanaian lady lamenting over the attitude of some parents has caused a stir online

The lady who sounded upset said some parents are to blame for how some men mistreat ladies

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the comments by the young lady

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A pretty Ghanaian lady has stated that some Ghanaian parents are solely to blame for the predicaments their daughters go through at the hands of abusive men.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the young lady who seemed very angry remarked that some parents are so dependent on their children to an extent that they pressure them into having an affair with men that do not love.

Lady calls parents who over dependents on their children Photo credit:@eii_adwoagh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She added that these parents very often have no sound advice for their daughters rather than to pile pressure on them to get married

“Our parents are also the reason some women are being killed and beating by abusive men. They push us to do things that we are not happy about.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The lady on the subject said she has resolved not to allow her parents to dictate for her when it comes to her love life, hence admonishing her peers to do the same.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to comments by the lady regarding parents

The 3-minute 59-second video has gained a lot of reactions, with many commenters agreeing with her.

Akuapapabi32 replied:

I understand your stand dear.. it took me years in my life to take this decision too they drain you without knowing what you do whiles they never help

Akua_Boatemaa reacted:

Some parents never advise their children on anything but the moment their children starts to make money they want to take it all

Lisa added:

Being the first born of 5 children hasn’t been easy, that thing even scare men away. Have been really drained till my aunties advised me

Ama Nekyewaa Amo-men added:

Most of our parents are not considerate at all. Once you relocate to the city, they expect money from you by all means

Lady admits her boyfriend is ugly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging after detailing why she jilted her ex-boyfriend.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @juujee_koko, a pretty Ghanaian lady who was quizzed on why she broke up with her ex said it was because he was broke.

The lady added that her current boyfriend is not good-looking, but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

Lady warns men against their girlfriend

Also, another lady has put guys on high alert after she warned them against women who are unwilling to spend on them.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @amagh10 said if your girlfriend has never bought anything for you or even given you a gift, then it means she really doesn’t love you.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh