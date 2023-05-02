A young Nigerian lady's story of how she had a carryover shocked many people on Twitter and stirred conversations

The lady said despite informing her department she was going to represent her school, a lecturer conducted a continuous assessment in her absence

All pleas to make the lady take the CA on her return fell on deaf ears, and she failed the course

A young Nigerian lady with the handle @izesule on Twitter has gone online to narrate how she had a carryover because she represented her school.

The lady said she went for a competition outside of the country. The lady revealed that she informed her department before going.

Lady missed CA test

While she was away, a lecturer organised a CA (continuous assessment) test. Despite her plea that she was away to make the institution proud, the lecturer refused to allow her to take a make-up test.

The lady stated that when she wanted to salvage the situation by doing a term paper instead, the female lecturer did not bulge. She said:

"I thought I would at least get a D from the exams... I really thought I gave my all to it. I failed sha. I cried. God!!!"

See her post below:

Below are compiled reactions from netizens:

@Shaydesbeauty said:

"Are you serious??? Naaah I would have gone straight to the Dean of the faculty. Let us all be mad."

She replied:

"She was well 'respected' and her parents were also respected professors in the school. I was just told to accept it and move on."

@writetoJennie said:

"Our higher education system is such a mess. Sorry about your experience."

@odichepete said:

"Nigerian lecturers are another set of horrible folks.. Some lecturers need to go for therapy and also take course on how to help students become better.. Most of them are bitter n spiteful."

@MohammadBinbas said:

"Vividly you remind me of how i got carry over at my 300L, second semester at University."

@_RealAfricana said:

"ABU lecturers be doing oversabi at every given opportunity."

Students celebrate their kind lecturer

