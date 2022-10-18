Ghana's number one YouTuber, Wode Maya, has impressed netizens by taking them on a tour of his luxury estate in Ghana

The video was shared by his wife, Trudy Maya, on her YouTube page on Sunday, which has gathered over 100,000 views so far

Followers of the couple congratulated them on their achievement and wished them continued success in the future

Ghanaian content creator and YouTuber Wode Maya has again wowed netizens by unveiling his luxury estate development in Ghana. He previously generated a lot of online buzzes when he acquired a $1 million mansion in Ghana and also when he got married to a fellow YouTuber from Kenya. Wode Maya and his wife Trudy took netizens on a virtual tour of their estate, which they would sell soon.

Wode Maya builds an estate in Ghana. Photo credit: Miss Trudy

Wode Maya revealed in the YouTube interview that he had named the estate "charliemag" after his parents. The YouTuber also seized the opportunity to jokingly ask for funds, lamenting the cost of the real estate project, which has drained his finances.

The couple took netizens on a tour of the estate, showing rooms such as the living room, visitors' washroom, dining area, bedroom, and kitchen. Watch the video below.

Netizens were impressed by the real estate project and congratulated the couple. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Loomwheel advised:

Maya, if that house was truly inspired by Trudy, then she has an amazing taste. It is just magnificent. I love the large windows, living space and especially the bathrooms. Great job, and please always listen to Trudy if you wish to make more of things in the future. Intelligent husbands always listen take the opinion of their wives into consideration.

Kennyx donkx added:

I cherish this amazing young couple dearly because they're investing their incomes wisely.

Abioli AB commented:

Without being there physically, I can tell the house is well built and the internal fittings are top notch. Beautiful house! The builder understood the assignment keeping the internal colours neutral, which makes it appealing and the white tiles makes it more spacious. This house check all the boxes for the definition of luxury

Josephine Brevig said:

While others would buy flashly expensive cars, luxury branded watches and clothes, your hubby is investing and creating wealth. Big respect to our African King of YouTube. We need to change our mindset from consumers to wealth creators. Love what you guys are doing. .

