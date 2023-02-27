The kids of the orphanage home that got massive support from the late Christian Atsu have visited his family house to commiserate with them

In a video online, the kids and members of the family appeared visibly distraught as they posed for a group photo

Netizens who reacted to the video have urged the family to stay strong in these difficult times

Some children from Becky's Foundation, the orphanage home that benefitted from the benevolence of the late Christian Atsu, have visited his family home to commiserate with them on their loss.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @mavisowusuaa88, some kids and the management of the orphanage were captured taking a group photo with the family members of the late player.

Orphanage kids from Becky's foundation commiserate with the Christian Atsu family Photo credit:@+Plus1 TV/YouTube @Anadolu Agency/YouTube

One thing that stood out was how Christiana Atsupie Twasam, the twin sister of the late player, had to be consoled during that moment as she wiped tears off her checks especially knowing how his dear brother valued the orphans and the foundation.

Ghanaians console the Christian Atsu

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 23,000 likes and 1300 comments

Netizens who reacted to the video consoled the family on the loss, with many commending the orphanage home for visiting the family.

kwakuboakye:

if u see some of these videos and u don't take care u will speak against God

Ama moda:

The sister is crying too much , it hurts but I wish they do the burial fast for the poor lady to heal

Yaa Obaa267:

Awwww Awurade hmmmm I can't stop crying Atsu hmmm

Benny Eli:

This have always been my dream for God to bless me so I can also help the less privileged. Keep resting in the Lord Bro

Atsu sister cries at Airport

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's twin, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, was overwhelmed by emotions as her brother's mortal remains arrived in Ghana.

Atsu's body, in a casket draped in Ghana colours, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The twin sister, who had travelled to Turkey earlier, was part of the delegation that brought the player's remains.

Atsupie has been spotted in a gloomy mood in videos that have been trending online.

