A Ghanaian man called Bright Kojo Hodzor has painted several buildings in the country and has received several awards for his work

He does not come from a rich home and therefore did not have an easy childhood

The celebrity painter, as he is popularly referred to, was determined to make good of his life despite his background and education level

A Ghanaian man known as Bright Kojo Hodzor started life in the village of Leklebi in the Volta Region. In his early days, he lived with his grandmother in the village while his parents lived in Accra.

Bright, popularly referred to as the celebrity painter, said his mother came for him to Madina in the Greater Accra region when he was in class 6. When he came to Madina, he found out his parents were divorced and had both remarried. In his education, he was enrolled to class 3 instead of class 6.

My mother came for me to Madina estate. I was living with my mum and my stepfather. After a while, my stepfather said I can’t stay with them. There was a stepmother at my father’s place but I had no choice but to move to stay with my father at Pig Farm. But I was not comfortable because of my stepmother. So I stayed for a while and called my mum to come for me.

His stepfather wanted him to leave the house again, but young Bright had nowhere to go. Sometimes he would go and stay with friends or sleep in uncompleted buildings allowing mosquitoes to feast on him.

At a point, his grandmother also relocated to Madina. In a video interview with Ghanaweb, Bright said he would sell 'koose' and 'boflot' fried by his grandmother just to get money for school.

My grandmother was frying bofloat and koose. So I used to go and sell the bofloat and koose. Sometimes barefooted because there is nothing for me to wear but I was not discouraged. Afterwards I would go to UPSA in Legon to wash things for students to get something small. From there I must go to PRESEC to wait for the students to finish eating. My friends and I go for their leftover food, package it, bring it home, and eat.

Getting a secondary education and its challenges

He did not immediately continue to secondary school when he finished his basic education. Bright did menial jobs for one year to gather money for his senior secondary education.

After the JSS I couldn’t continue because of financial difficulties so I had to go to Action Chapel to do construction for one year to get money for my education.

When he worked for Action, he took a break to work at another construction site which was paying better and returned later to the Action project.

When he completed Kinbu Secondary School, he knew he did not have the money to further his education, so Bright started thinking of what he could do to become self-sufficient.

He decided to become an agent who links potential tenants to landlords for a fee. He did not need money to do that. He got a board to advertise and searched for available rooms for rent.

Anytime he got a tenant in a room, Bright would advertise his painting ability, and that is how the business started and grew.

From being homeless, broke, and without food, Bright now owns a home, is a painter behind some famous buildings in Ghana, and has won many awards.

He has painted places like the Flagstaff House, Cocobod head office, VRA etc. He has also worked for celebrities, including Stonebwoy, Tony Yeboah, and Mubarak Wakaso.

