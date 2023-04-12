A man who sells waakye in Accra has said he has no desire to travel abroad in search of greener pastures

In a video, the young man revealed his job is lucrative and helps him to get money to take care of his family

Netizens who reacted to the video have commended him for the good work he is doing

A determined young Ghanaian man who works as a food vendor in Accra has shot down the idea of travelling outside the country in search of greener pastures.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, Mahmood Abdul Rahman, who sells waakye at Dome in Accra, says thanks to his food business, he is able to cater for himself and his family and hence sees no reason why he should travel abroad.

“I wouldn't say travelling abroad is bad but for me, I have no plans to travel abroad in search of greener pastures, I am happy with what I do and I am able to buy what I want so I have not thought of moving outside"

Having been in the food business for 12 years, the father of one says he is delighted to sell waakye and has no regrets about his work.

"I dropped out of school when I was in SHS 1, and I have been selling waakye since then. In my family, many of us are doing this business so for me, I have no difficulty at all. I dont even feel shy"

He has encouraged others like him who have plans to set up a food business not to hesitate because the venture is a lucrative one.

"I will advise anyone who wants to go into food business not to hesitate because I can say that is a good business. So far as you are serious and focused I would advise you to join" he said

Ghanaians react to Mahmood's business

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Mahmood for working hard and for using his story to inspire others.

Kofi Kwarteng remarked:

God bless your hard work and determination. Through God Almighty, you'll triumph.

K.K Tenadu Boadu added:

Proud of him,I used to sell kenkey

SurtifiedSam replied:

Location please. I will come and enjoy some waakye when I visit Ghana

