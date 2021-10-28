After spending a few years abroad, a young man from Ghana has asserted that life overseas is worse than it is back home

Several people who have been outside Ghana for years also joined the gentleman to share their opinions

A young man from Ghana identified with the Twitter handle, @uncleskinnyyyyy, currently stays in Norway according to his bio on the social media platform.

In a recent tweet, he indicated that life abroad is highly overrated, and Ghanaian youth should focus on making it in their home country instead of traveling abroad.

"Guys, stay in Ghana. Abrokyire be scam!!!" was his simple tweet but this has generated massive reactions on social media from people who agree and others who think his opinion is completely flawed.

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

Below were comments from social media users.

@mrkwakuofficial sided with the gentleman saying:

The restrictions for abroad be too much especially UK. It is in Ghana that you can dream big and say if I get money I go build house buy big car and tins. That place, the cars small, the roads small and the houses small. You go dream small.

@goldcoastGana57 shared his thought in the words:

Lol, better to stay in a country where DEATH is not the cheapest commodity. After all humans are meant to work fend for themselves and pay their taxes to develop the country. If you live in a country where your hard work reflects in your life and system why worry.

@jr_knii also shared:

I would rather be there to suffer and enjoy my taxes rather than be here and suffer like a Slave without enjoying anything absolutely NOTHING..!!

