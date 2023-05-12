A nurse's TikTok video has gone viral after she revealed that four of her colleagues at work were pregnant

The video, uploaded by the woman, showed the expectant mothers all working at their stations at the hospital

Netizens were shocked by the post that has since gone viral, and many were amazed that they all fell pregnant at the same time

A nurse trends on TikTok after showing that all her colleagues were pregnant simultaneously. @tylerturner/TikTok

Source: UGC

A woman shared a post about her pregnant colleagues at work. All of them are expecting to give birth around the same time.

Nurse's TikTok trends after revealing four pregnant colleagues at work

Tyler Turner, who posted the video, joked that there must be something in the water at the hospital, as there were more pregnant nurses at her station than she had ever seen before. The post quickly gained attention on TikTok, with viewers commenting on how crazy it was that they were all expecting.

Watch the video below:

Netizens left speechless after viral TikTok video shows four pregnant colleagues at Her Station

The nurse's playful video has brought smiles to the faces of many viewers and showcases the positive impact that social media can have in spreading joy and positivity. However, check out what peeps had to say:

@lucky_lady_bug76 said:

"Lol, the office is closed for maternity leave."

@NancyBotwin commented:

"Sooooo, you’ll be by yourself in a few days."

@Jae said:

"When the periods sync, so does the ovulation."

@KayCRose3 commented:

"I wouldn’t eat or drink anything on that floor heck, and the air might be tainted too,"

@Davey_D94 said:

"The hormones in that room are off the charts."

@Worldof Asia commented:

"Patients can’t even say “ I do not know her name, the pregnant one."

@Jefe Dinero commented

"That’s wild everybody is pregnant at the same time."

