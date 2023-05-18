A gent on TikTok decided to hop onto a TikTok dance trend, and the location of his video was a hit with women

The guy put on a performance to a viral TikTok sound with many cattle in the background, which attracted lots of comments

Most netizens were amused and had countless jokes about how the dancing guy's location was a subtle flex

Mzansi women were on high alert after noticing this TikTokker dance to an African beat. The man looked like he was having fun on the app, and viewers were here for it.

Online users had jokes after noticing that the man had a camp full of cattle in the background. Many ladies were not shy to share their thoughts about the setting.

A South African farmer filmed near his kraal full of cows, and it had many Mzansi women thinking he was showing off potential lobola. Image: @stefangetsyoufit

Source: UGC

Farmer seems lobola ready in TikTok dance video

TikTok creator @stefangetsyoufit danced to a popular sound. In the video, he wore his farming attire while busting some move near his cattle. Watch the video:

Peeps love watching people interact with animals. Women thought the guy made a video good to prove that he was ready to pay someone's lobola in cattle. Others loved his attire with the tight shorts. Read some jokes people had over the video

Invisible boi commented

"Love the boer look."

Stefan, the creator replied:

"Eks n boer in my hart:"[I am a farmer at heart].

Czar commented:

"Can I have the shorts"

moonrock commented:

"My lobola at the back wondering what they did wrong to get this show"

Ennah commented:

"Farmer George! "

Mpatho Nkosi commented:

"He will be busting these moves at our wedding reception, stay tuned!!"

Wilmyn commented:

"Dis die "loadshedding patttapatta" daai."

