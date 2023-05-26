A video of a diminutive man showing off his dance moves in a viral TikTok challenge has left many gushing

Two ladies who joined the man in a formation dance were starstruck after seeing the man dance with seriousness and energy

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the man over how well he danced in the video

A diminutive Ghanaian man swept two ladies off their feet after he proved to them that size indeed doesn't matter when it comes to dancing.

This comes after the young man who is known on TikTok as @small_pin_ decided to join the online dance challenge and invited the ladies to do a formation dance with him.

Jamming to one of the trending TikTok songs, the trio danced beautifully and in sync with the high-tempo music.

As they dropped one dance move after the other, the diminutive man who stood between the ladies decided to veer off and started doing his own dance moves.

He turned his back to face the camera and delivered some dazzling waist dance moves, much to the delight of the 2 ladies who shouted in excitement and began to urge him on.

The video which was captioned "so I had to hop on this challenge with my beautiful ladies" had raked in over 10,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians gush over the dance moves of the diminutive man

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video expressed delight at seeing the diminutive dance his heart out.

yahayaseidu406 reacted:

Look at small kids trying to teach Old Soldier how to dance

Easy mathematics revealed:

Send man to talented kids

qhwesiCalcio1 added:

Your moves fine pazz the girls moves

