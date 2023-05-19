A pretty Ghanaian lady has rubbished comments that shaking her backside to promote a gospel album is wrong

In a video, Helena Sarfo stated that her backside has played a crucial role in helping her to win souls for Christ

Netizens who reacted to the video have expressed diverse opinions on the action of the lady, with some expressing their displeasure

A pretty Ghanaian socialite, Helena Sarfo often known as Serwaah Telemo has surprised many after revealing that 24 people have dedicated their lives to Christ because of her huge backside.

In an interview with Kwaku Manu on YouTube, the heavily endowed lady who was addressing the brouhaha surrounding her decision to shake her backside in a video meant to invite people to the album launching of Ghanaian gospel act Brother Sammy said her action had been misconstrued by a section of the public to mean something bad.

Serwaah Telemo tells how she is wiing souls with her but Photo credit: Kwaku Manu TV/ serwaahtelemo/Instagram

Source: UGC

As an ardent member of the Church of Pentecost, the lady revealed that her huge backside is one thing that God has blessed her with and hence sees nothing wrong in using it to draw people to the house of the Lord.

On how she wins souls for Christ, Serwaah Telemo said people who see her dancing in church and shaking what God has given her always feel motivated to be in the house of the Lord.

She added that even her pastor is aware of her soul winning strategy and has commended her for that.

"So many people have converted to Christianity after watching me dance in church.

"My pastor even knows I use my backside to win souls for Christ. He even wishes that ladies with such big behind will be members of the church, so more souls will be converted to Christ" she stated.

She concluded by saying that attempts by some people to condemn her actions doesn't bother her because she knows she means well.

Ghanaians react to the comment by Serwaa Telemo

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared diverse views on the comment of the lady, with some disagreeing with her.

Official kofi king TV commented:

Telemo we love what you are doing okay. Continue the good work

Miss Jenn added:

The sad part is that, both Sammy and this lady are not remorseful.

Osman Sule stated:

There is nothing wrong with this u guys should take it easy

Tracey Mensah reacted:

Telemo stop disgracing The Church Of Pentecost and Christianity as a whole. What's all this

Bro Sammy launches gospel album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian gospel musician Brother Sammy got sprayed with cash by Ghanaian business mogul Kwaku Oteng for his performance at the singer's album launch held in Kumasi.

The launch, which was held at the Kumasi Cultural Centre on Sunday, April 23, 2023, was well attended several actors, singers, and businessmen.

Source: YEN.com.gh