A video of a Ghanaian man speaking on the processes he had to undergo in his bid to travel to Canada has gone viral

In a video on YouTube, the young man spoke against seeking the services of middlemen when it comes to visa processing

Peeps who reacted to the video have heaped praises on the man for speaking on such an issue

A Ghanaian man living in Canada has appealed to his countrymen with plans of travelling abroad to avoid the services of middlemen or agents.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the man who recently arrived in Canada six months ago as an international student revealed that it was easy for him to process his visa without the help of agents, often known as 'connection men'.

The Ghanaian student speaking against connection men. Photo credit:pLaN aHeAd Gh/YouTube

Source: Youtube

The young man said he never got to experience the unfortunate incident where these connection men deceive people under the guise of getting them visas only to fail them at the eleventh hour.

"I did everything myself since I was coming in as a student. All I had to do was to pay my visa application fee and medical request form. That process didn't cost me more than gh¢7000," he said.

His friend who also testified of the benefits of living in Canada urged Ghanaians to endeavour to make the move because a lot of opportunities abound there.

"All you need is your certificate. Once you can hustle in Ghana, the truth is that you will be able to make it here," he said with confidence.

Watch the video

Ghanaians express a desire to know more about travelling to Canada

Social media users who reacted to the video commended the man for sharing insights on such an important issue.

vincekb100 revealed:

You guys are really doing a good job. God bless you guys big time!

Hip hop Today asked:

Pls with college of North Atlantic when you pay the 99 dollars for the confirmation would you have to pay the tuition of 3000+ dollars before you receive the acceptance letter or you’ll pay the tuition when you get to Canada?

Afrofilmsvillage Tv commented:

God bless you guys...I will be there, God willing next year.

Stay in Ghana if you are lazy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had caused a stir after he advised people who are lazy to forgo the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

The man, in a video, said the key principle of success abroad is hard work, hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

Source: YEN.com.gh