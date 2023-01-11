Paul Essah and Alfred Appiah, two hardworking Ghanaian gentlemen who had the chance to study abroad, have dedicated their time to helping other young Africans with similar ambitions.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Paul revealed that the journey to building a channel that assists others started when both he and Alfred realized the process was very complicated for most people.

The duo, who both studied in Ghana for undergraduate studies, had strikingly similar stories as they both enrolled at Yale University, despite being a few years apart. Paul is a Ph.D. student, and Alfred is an MA student at the same institution.

"After going through the process ourselves and overcoming so many challenges, we decided to share what we learned, which might be useful to others. One of the first few videos we made blew up on YouTube with more than 200k views in just two weeks, so we decided to make more," he said.

What Baet Lamad Edu has achieved since it began

The channel Baet Lamad Edu, which was set up to educate prospective international students in foreign countries, began in 2020.

Over this period, Paul and Alfred have helped countless people with school choices, school applications, Test score prep, VISA applications, and every other requirement needed to study in top schools abroad.

"Our analytics shows over 2.5 million views on YouTube in two years. Also, we interact with over 4000 people active on all three of our Telegram pages dedicated to providing useful information about studying abroad. We can confirm that more than 250 people have been successful with our direct help since June 2021," Paul told YEN.com.gh.

According to the gentlemen, some fantastic success stories have been from professionals seeking a career change, others who have been denied visas multiple times, and undergraduates struggling to craft compelling applications. All these categories of people found help after contacting Baet Lamad Edu.

"We also helped students who needed to leave Russia and Ukraine during the heat of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Some, although they hadn't finished their master's there, we got them to transfer into Ph.D. programs in America," they said.

“The most fulfilling part of this is when on campus here at Yale and other places we visit, we meet students who recognize us from our videos and thank us for helping them succeed.”

They added,

"Our goal this year is to launch a coaching program that will connect Africans on the continent with Africans in top schools like Yale, Harvard, and Columbia so that they can learn from each other."

