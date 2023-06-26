Some young African-American women who toured the Cape Coast Castle have been captured shaking their derriere there

One of the ladies in the video said they were shaking for the ancestors amidst loud laughter

The video has generated different comments on social media; some see nothing wrong with it, while others also think it's inappropriate

A group of African-American women visited the Cape Coast Castle and showed off their twerking skills in a video that is generating much talk on social media.

The video footage showed the four women dressed to enjoy the temperature in Ghana and also visit the slave dungeons that have so much history.

The ladies shook their bodies and showed they could dance with or without music.

One of the beautiful ladies said they were dancing "for the ancestors" Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

One of them was in an orange dress and said the twerking was for the ancestors.

In a video shared by @sikaofficial1 on Twitter, he asked if tweeps think the act is disrespectful to the ancestors or if it does not matter at all.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

The comments were varied; some thought it was ok, but others also said it was disrespectful. Read some of the reactions below:

@GDumase said:

This is utterly disrespectful, you can't come to the most solemn and sacred place and whatever you like. If they don't know the importance or the reason for visiting such place u gotta stay away.

@the_marcoli_boy commented:

By now the Ancestors dema ghost root for one corner but we are the ones pressed smh

@Mawunya_ indicated:

The ancestors are very happy by now after watching all these beautiful ladies. They may even want to come back to life but it’s impossible....

@AbajaEze said:

Visiting alone was a sign of respect, time, money and effort spent to get there. Many of y’all don’t even know where you’re from. Let them black women have fun

@chukkysmiles_ commented:

Ancestors could have just given them a flying kick instead of allowing us to fight for them.

Beautiful Legon student dance in TikTok video

A female student of the University of Ghana, with TikTok name Laura Sam, showed her dance moves in a video on her platform.

The young lady wore a dress with thin straps while dancing to Yahyuppiyah by DJ Uncle Waffles and record producer Tony Duardo

As of when YEN.com.gh reported it, the video had over 8,000 views and more than 20 comments from netizens. Many shared varied opinions on the footage

