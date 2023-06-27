A video of a young man being vetted for the position of UCC's SRC treasurer is trending

The young man misspelt the word curriculum, despite being given two attempts to get the word right

Netizens who reacted to the video remarked that the young man was tensed during the vetting, hence the mistakes

The quest of a young man to become the Students Representative Council (SRC) treasurer for the University of Cape Coast (UCC) may have suffered a major setback.

This comes after a video of him answering questions during the vetting of aspirants for 2023/2024 SRC positions surfaced on the net.

Enoch Kwame Langdomah, in the video that has since gone haywire, was asked to spell the word curriculum when he appeared before the panel.

Looking confident in his suit and tie, the young man got his answer wrong on his first attempt as he spelt it as "carriculum."

The move by one member of the panel to give him another chance to right his wrongs failed once again, as he spelt the word "caariculum."

The answer by Enoch did not go down well with the panel member, who retorted, "So clearly you can't spell that. When you go back, go and learn how to spell curriculum."

Watch the video

Peeps react to video of UCC aspirant

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed surprise over the failure of the young man to spell the word, with some saying he was tensed.

EBEN GH stated:

How can you tell me this story

Slay King Shay commented:

It’s pressure

samuelkwame687 reacted:

social media shortcuts spelling is really doing us dirty

Aristotle said:

He go come dey flirt

Baron-junior replied:

Ghana de3 you people like downfall and disgracing too much.. If he can’t spell curriculum so what?

