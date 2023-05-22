A video of a young lady narrating how she defied the odds on her path to becoming pregnant has warmed hearts online

The lady who was filmed dancing stated that she was told that she could not conceive naturally

Netizens who reacted to the video have congratulated the expectant mother, with many sharing their views on her story

A young lady has used a lived experience to motivate people who desire to be mothers after she took to TikTok to announce that she is finally pregnant.

In a dance video that has since gone viral, the pretty lady @toya_washington, who announced that she was expecting a baby boy, recalled how she was discouraged by many in her pursuit to become a mother.

She revealed that some reasons by naysayers were that her eggs were cracked with others also saying that childbirth for a 36-year-old woman would be difficult.

The lady who danced her heart out in the video added that despite all the negativity she finally conceived at the age of 37 and is expecting to deliver at the age of 38.

At the time of writing the report, the cute video had gathered over 50,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Watch the video below

Peeps congratulate the lady on conceiving a baby boy

Her heart warming story has sparked massive reactions from social media users with many congratulating her.

Mignonne | Travel & Life stated:

& this is a child that will truly be loved because they were intentionally brought here & will get to experience the best version of their mother

a silver girl replied:

Married at 39, 1st kid at 40, turned 42 the day after having my 2nd. His timing

Gina added:

When we were younger we believed we will marry early and brith early,but things didn't turn up has we wished,to all the 30's ladies don't loose hope

