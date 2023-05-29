A happy bride showed that it was her day by leading the choreography at her wedding ceremony with so much energy

The bridal team danced to the song You dey feel the vibe by the band FRA while the bride and groom stood and danced in front

Social media users who saw the video said the bridal team was lit since everybody seemed happy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A bride has been videoed dancing in sync with her bridal team to the song You dey feel the vibe by the band FRA at her wedding reception in the United States of America.

The bride, who looked happy together with her groom, moved to the steps of the song while guests applauded and cheered them on.

The guests could feel the energy the ladies and gentlemen of the bridal team brought to the dance floor. It seemed everyone’s positive energy rubbed off each other and even filled the wedding venue with laughter and happiness.

Bride shows great dance moves at her wedding ceremony Photo credit: @tnglobalstudios

Source: Instagram

The bride was wearing a dress by Nigerian designer Veekeejames official. The gold dress with an opening on the left thigh made her dance moves easy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Her husband wore a black suit while the groomsmen wore a royal blue suit. The ladies of the bridal team wore a long blue dress with an opening on the left thigh.

Instagram users who have seen the video have been commenting.

@bev.larbi said:

Most litttt bridal team

@maameadjoagrant indicated:

There’s no coordination in the dance but they tried sha

@justjemaa said:

Sooo beautiful

@enchanted.strings said:

Congrats to the lovely couple! Memories

@lynn.larb's said:

The dress! The bride. Everything!

Watch the video below:

Sister of the bride dances on the wedding day and many look at her hip pad

In another story, a video that went viral on TikTok showed when a bride’s sister stole the dance floor and gained all the attention at their wedding ceremony.

She danced to Davido’s Electricity, showing many popular hand and leg moves. The guests present watched and hyped her.

When it looked like she had finished dancing, the bride’s sister energetically shook her shoulder, causing her hip pad to show as she danced. Some of those who commented said the hip pad almost spoilt her beautiful dance moves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh