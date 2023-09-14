Dr. Kwami Nyaho Tamaklo's family, including his son, Dr. Elikem Tamaklo, CEO of Nyaho Medical Center in Accra, recently shared the inspiring story of their family's healthcare legacy in an interview with Wode Maya

Dr. Elikem Tamaklo, the current CEO of Nyaho Medical Center in Accra, Ghana, along with his sister and mother, recently shared the remarkable story of their family's journey in establishing and nurturing the prestigious healthcare facility.

This legacy traces back to their patriarch, Dr. Kwami Nyaho Tamaklo, the visionary founder of Nyaho Medical Center.

In an illuminating interview with Wode Maya, the Tamaklo family revealed the roots of their esteemed medical institution.

How the Nyaho Medical Center started with a childhood dream

Dr. Nyaho Tamaklo's childhood dream of becoming a doctor was fueled by a personal experience – a medical condition that could only be remedied through surgery. His resolve to pursue a career in medicine led him to achieve this dream.

Years later, inspired by the Mayo Brothers and their renowned clinic abroad, Dr. Nyaho Tamaklo embarked on a mission to establish a similar healthcare institution in Ghana.

In 1970, this vision became a reality when Nyaho Medical Center was founded. After the passing of Dr. Nyaho Tamaklo, his wife took the reins, further elevating the facility's reputation.

Her dedication and leadership set the stage for their son, Dr. Elikem Tamaklo, to continue the family's commitment to providing exceptional healthcare to the community.

