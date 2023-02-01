Achiaa Leticia, a 22-year-old student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been reported to have lost her life after she paid a visit to her boyfriend in Accra.

The beautiful young lady is also reported to be the only person who perished when a car she was in with four gentlemen crashed.

According to a detailed report including an account by a witness whose brother was also a victim of the incident that claimed Leticia's life, the incident happened near Polo Night Club around Spintex Road.

Achiaa Leticia looking stunning in different photos Photo credit: @maame_u_ via TikTok

A sister to one victim to Gossips24 in audio that there were five people in the car. Leticia and the driver were in front while the three boys were in the back and they all sustained different degrees of injuries.

The narrator who spoke in the anonymous voice note further added that the level 300 student and her boyfriend from the UK have an apartment at Cantonments.

"After visiting her boyfriend's place in Cantonments, Leticia boarded the car with the four gentlemen to deliver an item to a friend at the University of Ghana campus. That's where they were going when the accident happened," she added.

The witness also indicated:

"It took hours for the body of the deceased to be transported to the hospital as none of her family members had any idea that she was in Accra".

Some of Leticia's friends including a lady identified by the handle @maame_u_ took to TikTok to share their grief with Leticia's pictures.

