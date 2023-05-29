Adwoa, a Ghanaian lady and her white significant other exchanged vows in a lovely traditional wedding ceremony

The couple wore matching Kente for the customary event before celebrating their union with a lavish reception

The interracial couple's Instagram videos drew a lot of attention from internet users after they emerged online

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Love is a beautiful thing! A Ghanaian lady named Adwoa and her significant other donned stunning outfits when they tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

The couple adorned coordinating regal Kente for their plush customary wedding attended by their families and loved ones.

The bride rocked two outfits

Adwoa sported two different ensembles for the customary marriage; she rocked matching Kente with her husband and was spotted donning a breathtaking straight dress for the occasion.

Ghanaian lady and her Oyibo lover in the beautiful wedding ceremony. Photo credit: tnglobal_tv.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The couple climaxed their beautiful wedding with a lavish reception party, where they sported formal outfits for the occasion. The bride dazzled in an all-white ensemble while the groom looked dashing in a jacket over a white long-sleeved shirt, bow tie and trousers.

One of the adorable clips of the pair shared on Tnglobal_tv, was posted with words that said:

''The Tale of Chris & Adwoa' .

The beautiful couple's videos had garnered many reactions at the time of this publication.

Watch the clips below:

Couple marries in beautiful ceremony

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that an interracial couple tied the knot in outfits with partially matching colours and climaxed their ceremony with a luxurious reception in a video on Facebook.

The lovely bride wore a white gown with glittering pearls and a matching veil held in place by a tiara for the wedding. She completed the ensemble with matching earrings.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on Okokobioko, the groom complemented the bride's look with a well-cut cream tuxedo over black trousers.

Video montage of interracial couple married for 45 years emerges

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a married couple who endured the test of time celebrated 45 years of marriage.

They shared a montage of their memorable encounters over the years on their TikTok profile @jeriandmike.

The emotional video instantly went viral and netizens all around the world couldn't stop raving about their feelings. In the video, Jeri and Mike appeared to be having fun as they grow old together.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh