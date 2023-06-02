During a Chinese lecture at the University of Ghana, the instructor made the students pronounce some words after her

One of the students recorded the moment and shared it on social media, only for it to go viral with numerous reactions

While many shared hilarious comments, others advised that the relevance of learning foreign languages should not be undermined

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video that is reported to have been recorded at the University of Ghana has left many Ghanaians and social media users in stitches.

This was after the popular TikTok handle @keep_your_secret1 shared the footage in which the students were seated in class for their Chinese language lecture.

In the video, the instructor was taking the class through the pronunciation of a collection of Chinese words and phrases.

Scene from the University of Ghana video that is cracking ribs. Photo credit: keep_your_secret1 via TikTok; TimRobberts via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The deep accent of the tutor, contrasted by the manner in which the Ghanaian students repeated the words after her, seemed to be the aspect of the video many could not get enough of.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaians react to the University of Ghana video from the Chinese class

Below are some of the hilarious comments that were heaped under the trending video.

oseikwame743 said:

Because they want to travel to China see how they are suffering and do the Chinese learn our language before coming?

baddcrocc600 mentioned:

Na this one di33 s3 u squad just dey recite am oo how ugo remember

Bra_Kofi_Obeng stated:

If only they knew how important this language will be to them if they are fluent. Easy to get job in Ghana

Love last added:

My children are learning Chinese in their school, ask me how we do assignments.

Watch the video below:

Student wows his audience with Chinese dance and music performances, peeps cheer in video

In another report, a young man who appeared to be a University of Ghana student wowed the audience while music played in the background at a Chinese Speech and Talent Show.

Before halting to sing to them on stage, he used dazzling performances to get his audience warmed up.

Kind lecturer comforts crying baby of a female student during lectures

Away from that, a video was made of a male lecturer being kind to a nursing mother while in class.

The instructor carried the infant of one of his students, who is a nursing mother, in the video uploaded by @abena_serwaa4.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh