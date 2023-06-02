A video of a young man who opted to buy out the balls of kenkey of an elderly street hawker has gone viral

The man upon buying the popular staple food then it gave to some young boys who saw the incident

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the young man for his benevolence

A young Ghanaian man has earned the respect of many after his benevolent act towards an elderly street hawker went viral.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the man was captured counting the kenkey balls in the pan of a street hawker who was still selling by the road as early as 2:40am.

Man buys every ball of kenkey from an old street hawker Photo credit:@sarpcessghdotcom

After counting 37 balls of kenkey, the young man revealed that he was going to buy every ball, so she could go home and rest since it was late.

Hence, he gave her GH¢200 in total for the 37 balls of kenkey and added an unspecified amount of money as a gift.

The young man then gave out the balls of kenkey he bought to bystanders and passersby.

The woman, who was feeling very sleepy on seeing the kind gesture, thanked the man profusely and pronounced God's blessing on his life.

At the time of writing, the heartwarming video had gathered over 2000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians commend the young man for the kind act

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video heaped praises on the young man for his benevolent act.

sixteen0020 react:

u have done well bro, God will bless you more

Glory said:

Infact dear God bless you so much you will never lack in life

theresaosei361 added:

thank you very much God bless you

Gloria TEKYI stated:

What a generous act, may it be repaid to you in 1000 folds

abena muchy 34 wrote:

am from bonwire I know her she's very good and calm too but helpless so please help her

