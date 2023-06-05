Hilda Baci got many of her fans commenting on her cooking video in their thousands as she made rice and stew

The Nigerian chef used a demarcated pot to cook the meal, with the stew in a section slightly staining the white rice beside it

Netizens in her comment section tried to guess the first person she cooked for after she completed her cooking marathon

A short video showing famous Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, cooking rice and stew with fresh fish inside the same pot has stirred massive reactions online.

Making a hilarious voiceover in the TikTok clip, she said after standing and cooking for four days, expectations of her went higher.

People tried to guess who Hida Baci cooked for. Photo source: @hildabaci

Hilda Baci cooks in style

With her recent cooking exploits, Hilda said most people would expect her always to use a standard camera to film her cooking sessions.

Hilda added she could not resist using her phone when making the rice and stew. She asked people to guess the first meal she made after her cook-a-thon.

Watch the video below:

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below as Nigerians tried to hazard guesses:

The Artist herself said:

"You did English breakfast for Ama that scrambled eggs, waffles,sausage, ice cream."

Olamide said:

"You made stew for Ama."

Iconic said:

"Ofada rice sauce for your future husband."

akosua Jessinta 36 asked:

"Pls what is the name of the stew?"

emmanuelibe302 said:

"Soup for enioluwa."

soulsongstrezz242 said:

"Omo. I love this pot na."

vivian chris wondered:

"Is this oil or stew."

Kenny said:

"THE STEW HAS STAINED THE RICE."

the real king said:

"Ahh so fast."

lummy361 said:

"Noting Una wan tell me this food no fit sweet."

John Zino said:

"This your pot make sense oo. especially during this èmilokan season."

Hilda Baci catwalks in white skirt

In a video that stirred massive reactions, Hilda Baci was spotted playing with her female best friend.

