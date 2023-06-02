A beautiful Nigerian lady transformed her room with expensive curtains that cost her over N100,000

The lady said though she saw very cheap curtains in the market, she decided to go for one that was N6,000 per yard

TikTokers who watched her video were surprised that curtains could be so expensive, while some praised her interior decor taste

A young Nigerian lady who rented a lovely apartment gave people a tour of the house, revealing how she got her curtains.

The lady (@victoire_mahounou) surprised people when she said she spent N133k on curtains. She jokingly wondered why she did not go for the cheap one.

Luxurious curtains for the room

She asked if her village people were behind the decision to go for costly curtains. The lady added that the curtain vendor gave her a discount of N900. Each yard of the curtains was N6000.

Men came around in a video to help her install them. When the installation was done, the lady said she loved how her room looked with the curtains.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Fhavy said:

"I am a curtain vendor and when i tell people that curtains are expensive, they don’t believe it."

orjiako Emmanuel said:

"You have the funds that’s all that matters."

nathasiakostand said:

"The most important thing is you spent it on your self my lovely spend money on yourself it's worth it."

K said:

"I went to get curtains last week too. It was 4500 per yard but Omo I priced it to 2800 o."

user5222061196739 said:

"She just called me BROKE in a video it actually worth it tho."

Robasil_trends said:

"For just two window curtains."

The lady replied:

"Yes."

