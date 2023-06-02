Global site navigation

"For Just Two Window Curtains?": Lady Rents House With Cool Tiles, Installs 2 Window Curtains for GH¢3,200
"For Just Two Window Curtains?": Lady Rents House With Cool Tiles, Installs 2 Window Curtains for GH¢3,200

by  Portia Arthur Audrey Gyamfi
  • A beautiful Nigerian lady transformed her room with expensive curtains that cost her over N100,000
  • The lady said though she saw very cheap curtains in the market, she decided to go for one that was N6,000 per yard
  • TikTokers who watched her video were surprised that curtains could be so expensive, while some praised her interior decor taste

A young Nigerian lady who rented a lovely apartment gave people a tour of the house, revealing how she got her curtains.

The lady (@victoire_mahounou) surprised people when she said she spent N133k on curtains. She jokingly wondered why she did not go for the cheap one.

Lady bought curtains/Newly decorated room.
People said that her room looked lovely with the curtains. Photo source: @victoire_mahounou
Source: UGC

Luxurious curtains for the room

She asked if her village people were behind the decision to go for costly curtains. The lady added that the curtain vendor gave her a discount of N900. Each yard of the curtains was N6000.

Men came around in a video to help her install them. When the installation was done, the lady said she loved how her room looked with the curtains.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Fhavy said:

"I am a curtain vendor and when i tell people that curtains are expensive, they don’t believe it."

orjiako Emmanuel said:

"You have the funds that’s all that matters."

nathasiakostand said:

"The most important thing is you spent it on your self my lovely spend money on yourself it's worth it."

K said:

"I went to get curtains last week too. It was 4500 per yard but Omo I priced it to 2800 o."

user5222061196739 said:

"She just called me BROKE in a video it actually worth it tho."

Robasil_trends said:

"For just two window curtains."

The lady replied:

"Yes."

