Canada has released a list of 13 countries that have been granted visa-free status to the state

In the list are two African countries, Morocco and Seychelles, leaving Ghana and other African states out

Other countries on the list are Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts-Nevis, Panama, among others

A formal declaration made by the Canadian government has proclaimed visa-free travel for travelers from Morocco and Seychelles as part of a new travel policy that also adds 11 additional nations from Asia, Africa, Central America, and South America.

Ghana missed out to join the two African countries on the list. It means that Ghanaians still need to apply for and receive visas in Ghana before they can travel to Canada.

Other privileged countries to be on Canada's visa-free list are Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts-Nevis, Panama, Argentina, Costa Rica, Uruguay, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Some Ghanaians have wondered why Ghana is not on the list of Canada's visa-free states Photo Credit: Canadian government and GraphicOnline

A statement issued by Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, said the country has expanded its electronic travel authorisation (eTA) program to help with the arrival of “known travellers” from the 13 countries for both leisure and business purposes.

This development makes it convenient for travellers in the countries and subsequently increases travel, tourism, economic benefits, and stronger global bonds with the visa-free states.

Sean Fraser indicated that the financial gains they will receive from “known travelers” in these nations are also high since they will have more money to spend in Canada due to visa exemptions.

A visitor visa to Canada currently costs $100 per person or $500 for a family of five or more. However, an eTA only costs $7 for each person and remains valid for up to five years.

The visa-free air travel in Canada will make the visa acquisition process faster for several visitors who hope to stay there for business or leisure for up to six months.

This development is expected to make traveling to Canada faster, easier, and more affordable for individuals from the 13 selected countries.

Ghanaians on social media ask why Ghana was not added to Canada's visa-free list

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians on social media have been wondering why Ghana was exempted from the visa-free list.

@zekayvibes said:

Why is Ghana left out on Canada’s visa free, though we’re a peaceful nation?????

@233prempeh asserted:

Even UK no make us eligible to visa free na Canada… Abeg make we think

@AshtagRichwayn5 said:

Abeg ask the foreign minister ..on the reason why Ghana was rolled out of getting the visa free to #Canada

@Evans_NeYo commented:

If Canada is visa free for Ghana like our naija brothers will utilize this means and japa fast

@comedian_ek_ said:

If you were Canadian Prime Minister you go allow make dem add Ghana to the list ? Like you go see

