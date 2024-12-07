Election 2024: NDC Wins Tema West Seat For The First Time In Twenty-Eight Years
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost its parliamentary seat in one of its strongholds. The incumbent party has lost its seat in Tema West to its opponents, NDC.
This is after the NDC parliamentary candidate emerged victorious at most polling stations, amassing majority votes in the 283 polling stations.
Source: YEN.com.gh
