When Joyce was in Ghana, she was jobless for a long time after her national service at the ministries enclave in Accra

This was because when she got a job, most of the male bosses wanted to have sexual affairs with her

This forced Joyce to move to Canada, where she now has a job and said no boss is making such advances towards her

A Ghanaian woman, Joyce Boateng, who has relocated to Canada said she got a job less than a month after she got there.

Joyce Boateng said she did not have a job in Ghana for a long while because most of the bosses in the businesses she applied to wanted to have affairs with her. She, however, did not allow that to happen.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Joyce said that she arrived in Canada on May 2, 2023, and has been working for over a week.

She said even though the job is not easy, no boss or even colleague has made any sexual advances towards her.

Joyce attended Yaa Asantewa Secondary School after which she continued to Accra Poly for her tertiary education.

“I attended Accra Poly and did accounting after my secondary education. I did my national service at the ministries and started looking for a job. Finding a job is difficult. The male bosses kept demanding sex, but I never gave in.”

Joyce started her own business to prevent male bosses from asking her for sex

Joyce, who now lives in Ontario, said after her national service, she applied for jobs in some private companies, but most business owners wanted sexual affairs with her, and she was sometimes vilified because she always refused.

She stopped working and started buying second-hand clothes from Kantamanto to sell online. Joyce is in Canada to study, but she said she would work to make some money for herself until school begins in September.

Source: YEN.com.gh