A gentleman from Ghana who travelled to Canada has revealed that he does not have plans to return

According to him, life out there is much better, and he wishes to come back and fetch all his family to Canada

Citing an example, the gentleman said that he got lost one day in town, and a policeman surprisingly offered to take him home

A Ghanaian man in Canada has vowed not to return to Ghana ever again after experiencing a sharp contrast in how the system works overseas compared to his home country.

According to the gentleman, he got missing while trying to go home from work and stopped a random police car patrolling in town.

Expecting to be directed home, the man was surprised when the police officer took him in his car and personally dropped him home after taking his address.

"I could not trace my way home, and I saw that police car and decided to stop it. The policeman did not only take me home. He came again the next day to check on me and find out whether I was okay," the Ghanaian said on Milo TV GH

He added that if he had the opportunity, he could return for all his family members in Ghana and take them to Canada so they experience a better life.

"Our leaders in Ghana have messed up the country for us. I will not return to Ghana ever again, and it is my wish that I had enough money to bring all my family here," he said.

