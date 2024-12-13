A video of a Ghanaian lady opening up on a weird action she took out of jealousy has generated reactions online

This comes after she confessed to going to her lover's house to warn his wife to stay away from her man

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the lady's actions

A young Ghanaian lady has stirred funny reactions online after she opened up about a weird thing she did out of jealousy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Campus With Sharkboy, the young lady in an interview recounted an incident from her past where she was dating a married man.

She lamented that her lover was so obsessed with his wife and never let go of an opportunity to talk about her anytime they were together.

Filled with jealousy, the lady stormed her lover's house one day to warn her boyfriend's wife to stay away from her man.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 30,000 views and 40 comments.

Ghanaians react to the married man's infidelity

Social media users who took the video's comment section shared varied opinions on the lady's actions.

@roycejr5749 reacted:

"How can you go and warn someone's wife to stay away from her own husband."

@Camofficial023 replied:

"Second girl yɛ jon papa ah loool you went to warn the wife to stay away from HER husband."

@bigfunluxury5658 reacted:

"You have not met every man on earth. You can decide to accept or refuse but the truth does not change."

@danielwealth2975 wrote:

"Warning someone's wife."

Lady admits boyfriend is ugly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady detailed why she jilted her ex-boyfriend.

In a video on TikTok, a Ghanaian lady confessed that she broke up with her ex and said it was because he was broke.

The lady added that her current boyfriend is not good-looking, but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

