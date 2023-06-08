A young man has turned heads online with his waist dance moves in a video on his captivating account

He filmed himself dancing to Cameroonian-French artist Julien Kamgang, best known as Tayc's song N'y pense plus

The clip, which garnered views and comments, had many, especially ladies, boldly expressing admiration for him

A handsome young dancer with the Instagram handle Amilomoxie has delighted people with his exciting waist dance movements in a video on his platform.

He grooved to N'y pense plus by Cameroonian-French singer Tayc, known in real life as Julien Franck Bouadjie Kamgang.

Amilomoxie reveals skin

In the footage spotted by YEN .com.gh, he can be seen with the upper part of his long-sleeve shirt opened as he jammed to the song.

Tall man whines his waist as he dances in video. Photo credit: amilomoxie.

Source: Instagram

He revealed minimum skin on his Instagram page while dancing heartily. Amilomoxie inspired his followers with his heartwarming caption of the video, writing:

''Every day you wake up, you are given another chance to chase your dreams. Another chance at success. Another chance to try again. Be gracious to yourself, thankful to God and kind to others because true success is deeply rooted in kindness. Put out the energy you want to receive,'' he said.

Online users gushed over him in the comments section, especially ladies, as one boldly lady professed love for him.

Watch the video below:

Ladies gush over Amilomoxie

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Basslady1960 stated:

This is just too much saxy first thing in the morning

Ecclesianie posted:

My crush.

Annelovlis said:

My king. My taste, I love you so much.

Sarahlee asked:

Can I be your friend?

Annamaire posted:

You're too hot. Love this.

