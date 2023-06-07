Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto failed to impress social media users with his look at a live entertainment program

The wealthy musician dressed like a lady wearing a white lace dress and black platform shoes

Some social media users have condemned his style of dressing and choice of hairstyles

Ghanaian professional Disc jockey Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly called DJ Azonto, has received negative criticisms about his look on a live television show on TV3.

The talented musician wore an off-shoulder lace dress designed with a long mesh train that prevented him from dancing and walking steadily.

DJ Azonto flaunted his pink brassier, which matched his pink African braids hairstyle and sunglasses.

The father of four lovely children completed his look with black platform shoes while dancing to his viral song.

In an earlier interview, DJ Azonto disclosed that his sartorial choices are purposely for entertainment purposes, and he fasted for God's direction before making this bold fashion statement.

I don’t care what people say about me on social media. People post on social media about making various comments. Some people believe I am gay, and I wonder if I would have had four children if I were gay. I don’t care what others think of me.

Some social media users have lashed out at the DJ and musician for dressing like a woman to public events and interviews

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below.

mandy_jael_berry_woods stated:

I want to understand that 3y3 Nipa Na 3manage saaa station Wei na 3ny3 because robbing this nonsense on our faces daily is draining! Aba! Mo Nyansa W) fam paaaaa !

pascal_feargod stated:

So if I may ask, what did he intend to put across? This thing is not even funny

ma_prnc stated:

What is all this??? A whole TV3 ..... I'm surprised at the presenter too, Christal. Will she allow her male child to dress this way?

blakk_siid stated:

Our PRESIDENT is afraid to come out to say NO, so then continues to miss behave

akosuapa5098 stated:

Stop entertaining him.. children are watching n will get confused if it is ok for a man to dress like this.

abynah_obolo stated:

Sika p3 nda fom, aww awurade

ofosu_ishmael_23 stated:

Gyimie saaa kwa

pappy_kojo88 stated:

I dare dj azonto to relocate to Uganda and wear ladies' clothes I want to confirm something

mirekua_brew stated:

Look at his back leg ( what is the English name ) smh

Watch the video below:

