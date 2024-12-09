A delighted Ghanaian man expressed his hope that John Mahama's government will improve the economy following the NDC's 2024 election victory

In a video, he shared that lower prices would enable him, as a Muslim, to afford to marry four wives, as marriage costs are currently too high

He also mentioned expectations for Mahama to support farmers with tractors and reduce living expenses for overall relief

A Ghanaian man who is happy the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has emerged victorious in the 2024 general elections shared his expectations of the Mahama government when they assume office on January 7, 2025.

The man said he hoped John Mahama would fix the economy and reduce the prices of items so he could marry four wives.

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, a man who is a Muslim said marriage is now expensive; hence, most men who want more wives are unable to go through the process.

He said that aside from improving the economy and helping them as farmers, they could marry more women.

“He made several promises. He will give us tractors for our farms, and everything will go on well. The prices of items will be reduced so we can be relieved.”

“Now marriage is expensive. Without GHC20,000 you can’t marry. Everything will be reduced. The bride price will be reduced, so we, the Muslim men, can marry four wives each,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man expectations of Mahama

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@fixondennis said:

“The more wives you have, the more peace you have.”

@_sevenn6 wrote:

“Everybody get en problem hm 😂😂😂😂😅.”

@MichaelErskin17 said:

“Massa gyae gyimie no,wonp3 aware3 ,don't use the government as a excuse.”

@_sliimy wrote:

“He fit touch everything, but please touch not the price of gari.”

@FAfedzie72877 said:

“But seriously Ghanaians don’t know the policies Mahama is bringing ooo they just wanted to voted out NPP 😂😂😂.”

@Sly_J7 wrote:

“He dey like a make he marry ein family women add.”

@brightszn_ said:

“The marriage part weak me lol.”

@CaessarGH wrote:

“I started planning my marriage three years ago but still it’s not easy to meet the demands.”

