On December 11, Sarkodie released his new song No Sir, as he builds anticipation toward this year's Rapperholic

The rapper accompanied the new drop with a music video which features two of Ghana's sensational viral stars

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as fans share their thoughts on the song

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian rapper No Sir has released a new song. This comes after he ran a poll in November teasing fans about sharing new music every Friday until the end of the year.

Sarkodie showing his acting skills in new skit with Bensouth and Sheena Gakpe.

Source: Instagram

The rapper, who has begun preparing for his annual Rapperholic music concert, has been strategic with new music this year.

This year, he has released a new EP and collaborated with Nigerian stars Oxlade and Victony.

Sarkodie features Bensouth and Sheena Gakpe

Sarkodie's No Sir has brought conversations about his upcoming concert in Kumasi to the fore.

This year, the rapper will hold his annual music experience outside Accra for the first time.

Unsurprisingly, the rapper featured Kumasi-based comedian Bensouth in his music video. The comedian cosigned by Dr Likee, Nana Ama McBrown, has become one of Ghana's biggest online stars.

The video follows the story of a broke young man courting a high-end woman with interest from wealthy suitors.

The skit, which features Sheena Gakpe, has registered over 100k views in less than two hours since it dropped online.

Sheena Gakpe is an actress and model who has become an internet sensation thanks to her beautiful photos on social media.

Fans react to Sarkodie's new skit

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sarkodie's new skit.

@suhu_yini said:

"I just dey smile throughout 😂. Sark you be too much."

@black_mofo__ wrote:

"The skit made me like the song more."

@Jay4JordanX remarked:

"This is our Sarkodie. Thumps up the Highest."

@MarieRusse85598 added:

"This na big heat….…. Sark should be compared to jay z all this other rappers can’t lace his shoes."

Sheena Gakpe appears in Stonebwoy's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's reigning artiste of the year, Stonebwoy, had released the music video for his viral hit Jejereje.

The colourful visuals directed by Banini featured Ghanaian socialite Sheena Gakpe as a vixen. She released footage from the set weeks before the release and asked fans to guess what she was working on.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh