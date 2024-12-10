A video of a Ghanaian teacher reacting to the government-free SHS policy has gone viral online

This comes after she lamented the kind of students entering SHS and called for a cut-off point for free SHS beneficiaries

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varying opinions on the free SHS policy

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian teacher has made a passionate appeal for reforms to be made to the free Senior High School (SHS) policy rolled out by outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @adwoasikafidel lamented that a cutoff point should be introduced for students desirous of benefiting from the free secondary education policy.

A Ghanaian teacher calls for reforms regarding the implementation of free SHS policy. Photo credit: @adwoasikafidel/TikTok

Source: TikTok

That way, she expressed confidence students would take their academics more seriously at the basic school level.

"Can you imagine that I asked my students about their BECE results only to realise that the student who performed better got an aggregate of 36?" The best students attend St Roses, St Louis, and other schools, but the students here are academically poor."

She appealed to the government to introduce a cut-off point of aggregate six to 25 for students desirous of benefitting from the free SHS policy.

Her appeal comes after former President John Mahama won the 2024 general elections.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 11,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to teacher's opinion on SHS

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varying opinions on the young lady's concerns on the free SHS policy.

Alinco stated:

"My uncle's daughter had 44, and she's offering science."

Tricia reacted;

"Seriously, cuz tell me why grade 47 will be doing science at Adisco? students don't learn cuz there is no cut off point! We need quality education not quantity education!"

Kofi added:

"Someone can get 30 and improve in Senior High School."

Alli added:

"You r making sense. I think below 25 aggregate should be sent to vocational institutions to learn skilled work."

BECE to be cancelled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has disclosed that basic-level students will soon no longer sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

Speaking in an interview on GTV, he explained that the change is largely due to the Free Senior High School Bill that is currently before Parliament.

He said future students would instead write an entrance exam to pass into the various senior secondary schools.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh