An old video of actor Yaw Dabo dancing to Patapaa Amisty's once-popular One Corner song elicited various reactions

When the song was released in 2017, it became a global success, birthing a dance challenge in which many people, including Yaw Dabo, participated

The video of the actor demonstrating the routine received over 24,000 views and nearly 30 comments

An old video of famous Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo dancing to the once-popular One Corner song by Patapaa Amisty has surfaced on social media.

The movie star, also called Dabo/Adwen Kessie, wore a traditional cloth over shorts and flip-flops as he danced to the song.

Yaw Dabo dances with energy

The three-minute, 22-second video begins with the diminutive film personality removing weeds. He later drops the cutlass to dance on trees.

Old video of Yaw Dabo dancing to "One Corner" song sparks varied views. Photo credit: Poleeno Multimedia/Pulse Ghana.

Source: Facebook

Another scene showed the actor grooving on another tree while shaking his behind and whining his waist. Subsequently, in the footage, he climbs and dances on a poly tank stand still in the cloth.

In the latter portion of the exciting footage, the actor ascends a ladder resting on a house to shake his body with one leg on the rooftop.

Yaw Dabo seemed to be having fun when he joined the the-trending One Corner dance challenge.

The song owned by Ghanaian singer Patapaa Amisty, known in private life as Justice Amoa, became a global sensation when it was released in 2017. Following the vibey song, the dance challenge saw many, including Yaw Dabo, get involved.

The actor's dance footage elicited varied thoughts on Facebook, where many did not find it funny.

Watch the video below:

People react to the dancing video of Yaw Dabo

Many said it was not funny

Still Obiba posted:

Apuutoo not funny.

Glenda Kpokpoya said:

Come on, Ghanaians, is it his fault that he is short? come on.

Citizen Atsu commented:

Happy yourself wai. Lol. There's no dull time with Dabo.

SamFlow posted:

Lol, shake it, my guy.

Naana Hawa Saeed reacted:

Not funny.

Citizen Kobe stated:

Oversize slippers, oversize shorts, oversize cloth

Lydia Pauline Nyarko said:

The slippers, though.

