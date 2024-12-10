Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning goal to open the score for Real Madrid in their Champions League clash with Atalanta

Despite being singled out for criticism all season, Mbappe appears to have found his mojo in front of goal

Unfortunately, he picked up a knock after the half-hour mark, prematurely ending his time on the pitch

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe took a step toward silencing his doubters with a stellar performance against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.

The French star, under scrutiny for a slow start in front of goal since his high-profile move to Madrid, showcased his class with a decisive strike that opened the scoring.

Kylian Mbappe broke the game's deadlock between Real Madrid and Atalanta with a stupendous strike in the 10th minute. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Mbappe scores against Atalanta

Receiving a perfectly weighted, incisive pass from Brahim Diaz, Mbappe demonstrated exquisite control as he took the ball into the penalty area.

In a flash, he unleashed a thunderous drive that left Marco Carnesecchi, the Atalanta goalkeeper, with no chance.

The goal was a statement—a blend of technical brilliance and unerring precision, underscoring why he remains one of football’s most electrifying talents.

Mbappe reaches 50 goals in Champions League

The strike not only quieted critics but also bolstered Mbappe’s standing in Europe’s elite competition.

According to UEFA, his latest goal brought his Champions League tally to an impressive 50.

At just 25, Mbappe is gradually edging closer to joining an exclusive club of legends—Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Robert Lewandowski—who have all surpassed the century mark in this prestigious tournament.

Fans praise Mbappe after Atalanta goal

Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate the forward’s performance.

@zaazfx marvelled:

"THAT TOUCH WOW."

@CFCWoodsy hailed the Frenchman:

"What a player."

@anthonyqbl highlighted the precision:

"Wow, that was so good."

@SafsSon fired back at the naysayers:

"Put some respect on his name!"

@MDahmanii summed it up:

"That’s the Mbappe I know."

For Mbappe, the strike was more than just a number on the scoresheet—it was a reminder of his potential to dominate on the biggest stage as he eyes the records held by Ronaldo and Messi.

Mbappe opens up on Ballon d'Or hopes

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Kylian Mbappe's unwavering pursuit of the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

The 25-year-old outlined his strategy to achieve the coveted award, which he has openly aspired to win.

While Mbappe remains a strong contender for the honour in the future, he faces tough competition from teammates like Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham, among others.

